Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson increasingly united

They continue to say “just friends”, yet between Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson, friendship seems to be getting closer and closer. The 41-year-old star and the 27-year-old comedian, who, after the kiss «for sketch» ​​to the Saturday Night Show, last Sunday they were holding their hands on the roller coaster of Knott’s Scary Farm, California, now they were seen dining alone on the rooftop of the pizza restaurant Campania of Staten Island, where he, who was born there, is at home.

The couple (of friends?) Appeared to be very close and there are already those who admit that “there is chemistry between the two”. Kim’s friends, however, assure that, although the queen of American reality shows “feels ready to go out with someone again”, this someone is not the young actor, star of the Saturday Night Show. “David is a cheerful, nice and funny guy, that’s just what we need for Kim right now“, they say.

Kim Kardashian divorced her husband Kanye West, married in 2014, in February after a long tumultuous period. But now that they have separated, assures those who know her well, relations with the rapper are peaceful again and the two are focused on their role as parents. Together, they have four children: North, 8, and Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Young David is also single, as he recently broke up with the 25-year-old star of Bridgerton Phoebe Dynevor to which he has been linked for five months. And he’s used to dating stars of all ages: 20-year-old model Kaia Gerber and 48-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale in his book, as well as a brief engagement in 2018 with 28-year-old superstar Ariana Grande. On the other hand, for Kim, who was married, albeit briefly, to basketball player Kris Humphries, five years younger than her (from 2011 to 2013), it would not be a problem to date a 27-year-old.

The friends, however, hold back: “While she doesn’t rule out the possibility of dating someone again, for now she’s only into her job and her kids», They assure,« He has passed a very difficult period and now he is enjoying this moment of serenity ». But precisely: what could be better than a young and funny comedian to be accompanied in this phase?