Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, love forever

They always spin the perfect love. Kim Kardashian arrived on the arm of your boyfriend, Pete Davidson, at the ‘Kardashians’ premiere this Thursday. The lovebirds, a couple for nearly six months, were photographed holding hands at Goya Studios in Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming release of the new soap opera. And yet, the businesswoman, breathtaking in her silver dress, decided to walk the red carpet solo.

She also confided in an interview with “Good Morning America” ​​that she wanted to “take [son] time” and that she was “very happy and very satisfied” with her relationship. The 40-year-old has revealed to be “at peace” in her history with Pete Davidson. “I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan to spend a lot of time with the person,” she said.

Love at first sight in full sketch

After exchanging a kiss for a “Saturday Night Live” skit in October 2021, in which they took on the features of Jasmine and Aladdin, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen in a California amusement park, accompanied by Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker. The 41-year-old reality star had then multiplied the one-on-one outings with the comedian.

Thanks to him, Kim Kardashian was able to healthily turn the page on her marriage to Kanye West, whose divorce was finalized in March 2022 after more than a year of proceedings. Since then, the American rapper has intensified his attacks on Pete Davidson: montages, screenshots and threats, to the point that Instagram has suspended his account for a day. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.