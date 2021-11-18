Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make their debut as a couple on Instagram

The news of the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davdson it seemed the classic nonsense joke that some jokers had decided to circulate on social media just to bring a breath of fresh air to the world of famous couples. Posting a photo on the rapper’s Instagram account Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav, which immortalizes Kylie Jenner’s 41-year-old sister alongside alleged new boyfriend, shuffles the cards on the table starting to make us (re) believe in the veracity of this couple, as unlikely as it is concrete. Although apparently very different from each other, it certainly cannot be said that Kardashian and Davidson do not have the same taste in dressing since in the shot in which they appear together (alongside Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav) the two are wearing coordinated pajamas belonging to Kim’s SKIMS clothing line.

Kim and Pete’s super matchy outfits were sported on the occasion of the star’s birthday In step with the Karashians, who blew the candles on her 41 years with a very private party which was attended by Pete, the mother and the singer of Flavor of love. The image that appeared on Instagram in the past few hours is the first confirmation we have regarding the dating between the ex-wife of Kanye West and the ex-boyfriend of Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton, first spotted together on Halloween, when Kendall Jenner’s sister and the comedian of the Saturday Night Live got pinched by paparazzi while holding hands on a roller coaster ride.

From that moment on, the entrepreneur and the actor have become almost indivisible (except for the wedding of Paris Hilton, which Kim attended alone), being spotted together on several occasions including a romantic dinner in an exclusive restaurant of Staten Island, the area from which Davidson comes (protagonist of a film entitled precisely The King of Staten Island).

Have the two already moved on to official family introductions? As for Pete, certainly, given the photo that immortalizes him in pajamas next to Kim’s new girlfriend and mother, Kris. Could love, true love, break out between Kim Kadashian and Pete Davidson? But above all: is it just a gimmick to advertise Kim’s pajamas?

