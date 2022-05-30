Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson panic Instagram with a kiss!

Kim Kardashian has just posted an adorable video of her and Pete Davidson on her personal Instagram account.

On this famous Instagram video, we see Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson exchange a tender kiss. The MCE TV editorial reveals everything below.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer hiding

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian suffered a lot in love. Indeed, the latter suffered several divorces. The latest is the one with rapper Kanye West.

As a reminder, they had been dating since 2012. Together, they even had four adorable children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Unfortunately, time got the better of them.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think that for two years, I decided that I was going to make myself happy. And it really bothers me good. “, she confided to our colleagues from vogue to explain the reasons for his divorce.

“Even though it created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes us happy. I chose myself. »she then concluded.

Today, Kim Kardashian tries to rebuild, as best they could. She does not seek conflict, quite the contrary. She wants to listen to her ex-husband and father of her children, even if the latter tends to give her a hard time (especially on social media).

This does not prevent him, moreover, from dating another man. If you have followed a little, it is Pete Davidson who shares his life from now on. Yes, we are talking about Ariana Grande’s ex.

Of course, they took some time to formalize their relationship. Km Kardashian absolutely did not want to hurt Kanye West, who was still very attached to her. The photos came to us, most of the time, from the paparazzi. The MCE TV editorial tells you more, just below.

Wedding wishes?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson finally seem ready to go public no questions asked. As you can see just above, Kim Kardashian posted a video on his Instagram account in which she appears alongside her darling Pete Davidson.

Suddenly, she starts kissing him and hug him tightly. This may surprise fans who were used to discreet appearances.

What’s even more funny is that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have given their look like a real couple goal. Indeed, on the famous video, they wear black outfits and platinum blonde hair.

It is to wonder what is the next step the couple will take. What if it was marriage? The question has already arisen in the past. But all the more since Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s sister, has passed the milestone.

This no doubt triggered some thoughts in her and her boyfriend. For now, neither of them spoke On the question. To be continued.

Photo credit: Guerin Charles/ABACA