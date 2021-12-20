Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson paparazzi together: are they officially a couple?

Kim Kardashian after the stormy divorce from Kanye West, he finally seems to have found serenity again. The rich heiress was in fact seen in public alongside Pete Davidson, the actor who is a member of the cast of the historic TV show Saturday Night Live.

The 28-year-old comedian has recently ended his relationship with Phoebe Dynevor, which rose to prominence in recent months for her starring role in Bridgerton, the Netflix series created by Shonda Rhimes. Pete Davidson by the way, just like Kim Karsdashian’s ex-husband has a rather complex past of drug abuse and borderline personality disorder. Now things seem to be getting considerably better after the treatments he underwent.

The two may have met during the Kardashian’s guest on Saturday Night Live last October. Here the wealthy digital entrepreneur had conquered everyone with an ironic monologue and a totally pink outfit.

Page Six, the famous tabloid magazine, seems to be certain now that the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is official. On their pages we read: “We have learned that they are officially dating”. On Instagram, by the way, they are numerous their couple photos. The actor also shared a photo in which he is present alongside Kim, also his mother and his partner Corey Gamble.