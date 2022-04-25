Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson present at the Mark Twain Prize!

Kim Kardashian showed up at the 23rd Mark Twain Prize ceremony in the arms of her new darling, Pete Davidson!

For the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony, Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson were in the audience! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson more in love than ever

If you follow Kardashian news, you know Kim’s new sweetheart, Pete Davidson. The two lovebirds seem to be swimming in happiness! Although Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian, has some doubts about the couple of his daughter.

If everyone around them validated their relationship, Kim’s mother would be worried about his daughter, according to a source close to the family. His doubts would relate to the age difference.

Indeed, even if it is not seen at all, the beautiful Kim Kardashian is already 41 years old. While Pete Davidson is only 28. And on top of that, she is already a mother of 4 children.

The source close to the Kardashians nevertheless specifies that “As long as Kim is happy, Kris is on board and she thinks Pete is fantastic”. But if the mother has doubts, that’s not the case with the girl !

Indeed, if Pete Davidson does not attract the favors of the mother yet, he seems close to the girl by Kim Kardashian. A video has been released showing the comedian and North West in a small pink car. The girl was even on her knees from Kim Kardashian’s darling!

According to the TMZ media, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, was also there. A real little family trip !

Anyway, even if it remains discreet, the couple continues to animate the Web. So their release at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this weekend did not go unnoticed! MCE TV tells you more!

Hand in hand at the Mark Twain Prize

The couple were present at the Kennedy Center in Washington this Sunday, to attend the 23rd edition of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. This ceremony recognizes people who have an impact on American society in one way or another.

True to form, Kim Kardashian was dressed ina black set with sequins. As for him, his darling Pete Davidson was granted to his sweetheart: black shirt and blazer. High class !

The little couple came to the ceremony to support Jon Stewart, a close friend of Pete Davidson. It is moreover one of the few to have supported the comedian during his clash with Kanye West, the ex-husband of her new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

He also reiterated his support on stage during the ceremony. ” Who couldn’t love this guy ? Probably the most controversial thing he’s done is be friends with me.”had fun Jon Stewart.

Good news for the couple! They didn’t come for nothing. Indeed, Jon Stewart received the award for all of his humorous work.

Photo credits :

PA Photos/ABACA

UPI/ABACA