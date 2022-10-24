“Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson secretly met two months after their breakup”

After the announcement of their official breakup, Kim Kardashian and Peter Davidson would have seen each other recently on the sly to have a good time together.

According to The Sun, the 42-year-old reality star and 28-year-old comedian “shared a secret slumber party in a New York hotel room” just two months after their split. A source even revealed to the American media people that Kim had gone to New York on her return from Paris Fashion Week, to see Pete who is currently filming at Bupkis.

” Pete visited Kim in her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking through the back entrance of the hotel in disguise and hopped into a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island.“said the source.

A breakup after only 9 months of relationship

Last August, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had decided to separate after 9 months of relationship. As a reason for breaking up, the two former lovers since their union have incompatible schedules because of the big gap that exists between their ages. “They both travel all the time and it was hard“, specifies the source of the magazine.

The source also said that Davidson and Kardashian had ” lots of love and respect for each other “, but the long distances and busy schedules took their toll and ” made it very difficult to maintain a relationship,” and so they decided to just be friends. However, after the formalization of their breakup, the two former lovers continue to have a good time together, according to our colleagues from The Sun.

