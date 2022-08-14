Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson send long-distance ‘words of love’

Make it work! Kim Kardashian and pete davidson don’t let distance get in the way of their growing relationship, a source exclusively reveals in the latest We Weekly publish.

“Kim and Pete are in constant communication,” the insider said, noting that their different “time zones and shoot call schedules make conversation difficult.”

However, the The Kardashians star, 41, and the King of Staten Island actor, 28, have managed to find ways to keep their romance alive while being physically separated.

“They send love notes to each other while the other sleeps and FaceTime whenever their schedules meet,” the source said. We. “The distance has been difficult, but even communicating over long distances is exciting for them.”

The founder of Skims and the Saturday Night Live alum “can’t get enough of each other,” the insider says, adding that the pair are “still very much in love with each other and can’t wait for them to be at home again. same place”.

Kardashian’s dedication to her relationship with Davidson became evident last month when she traveled to Australia to visit him.

“They both have busy schedules at the moment, but they still make time to be together,” a second source exclusively shared. We at the time. “They really enjoy spending time together.”

Davidson, for her part, expressed her acceptance of the public nature of her love life with the keeping up with the Kardashians alum has become since they started seeing each other in October 2021.

“That does not bother me. I know what it’s about.” Dirt the actor said Kevin Hart at the premiere of season 2 of Peacock’s Heart to Heart, which debuted on July 14. “I completely understand because all I can do is get sick. If that’s all you have to deal with, whatever.

The New York native revealed during the same chat that he hopes marriage and parenthood are in his future.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy,” the comedian explained. “My favorite thing, which I haven’t realized yet, I want to have a child. It’s like my dream.

He continued: “It’s like, super cheesy, [but] that would be so much fun. Dress up the little guy. It’s just like, I’m so excited for this chapter.

Kardashian, for her part, is already a mother of four, but she’s not ruling out having more kids one day. SKKN founder shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye Westfrom which she separated in February 2021.

In April, the California native chose herself when asked during a To access interview which of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings would have six children like their mother, Kris Jenner. While her sisters chose Kourtney KardashianKim holds up her own photo.

