Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson separated: the reasons for their breakup revealed
While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently separated after a romantic idyll that lasted 9 months, the real reason for their breakup has just been revealed by the media Radar Online.
After living as a couple for several years with rapper Kanye West, who is also the father of her children, Kim Kardashian had found love in the arms of comedian Pete Davidson. Unfortunately, after 9 months of passion, their idyll came to an end. The announcement of their breakup did not fail to surprise their respective fans. As a reminder, the actor had recently revealed his desires for paternity in an interview granted to Hart to Heart. “This is my dream. That’s kinda what I’m getting ready for now, i try to be a good guy too and to develop and improve myselfso when it does it will just be easier“, he had declared.
According to the first information revealed by the American media E! News, the separation of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would be due to their respective schedules. In fact, the two lovebirds could no longer manage their relationship from a distance, given that they were often on the move as part of their professional activities. “Although they have a lot of love and respect for each other, they discovered that the dynamics of long distance and their schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship“, pointed out the magazine. Currently, Pete Davidson is in Australia, where he is filming in a film, while Kim Kardashian has remained in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have maintained a good relationship
Nevertheless, an anonymous source revealed the real reasons for the separation of the two lovers in the columns of Radar Online. In reality, Kim Kardashian would have made the decision to leave Pete Davidson when the latter asked for marriage. “Everything was going too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed. He is devastated. Everyone warned him she was going to push him away, but he didn’t listen.“, affirmed this famous source. In the end, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would have maintained a good relationship after their breakup, which was not the case when the ex of Kanye West had separated from the rapper.
© The ImageDirect
2/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian arrive at the annual “White House Correspondents Association” dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC on April 30, 2022.
© The ImageDirect
3/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson leave the annual “White House Correspondents Association” dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC, April 30, 2022.
© Backgrid USA
4/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian arrive at the Fonda Theater, where Pete Davidson will perform his new one-man show Netflix Special. Los Angeles, April 29, 2022.
© Backgrid USA
5/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian (who wears the famous Marilyn Monroe dress) and Pete Davidson return to their hotels after the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York, May 2, 2022.
© Backgrid USA
6/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian (who wears the famous Marilyn Monroe dress) and Pete Davidson arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York on May 2, 2022.
© WALTER
7/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the “Annual Correspondents Dinner” at the Hilton Hotel in Washington DC on April 30, 2022.
© STARMAX
8/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian (who wears the famous Marilyn Monroe dress) and Pete Davidson arrive at the “MET Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion” party in New York on May 2, 2022.
© Zuma Press
9/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (wearing the famous Marilyn Monroe dress) arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York City on May 2, 2022.
© Future-Image via Zuma Press/Bestimage
© Zuma Press
10/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian (who wears the famous Marilyn Monroe dress) and Pete Davidson arrive at the “MET Gala 2022” party in New York on May 2, 2022.
© Future-Image via Zuma Press/Bestimage
© AGENCY
11/18 –
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and her companion Pete Davidson are out in London on May 30, 2022.
© AGENCY
12/18 –
pete davidson
Kim Kardashian and her companion Pete Davidson leaving the “Dover Street Market” in London, May 31, 2022.
© Backgrid UK
13/18 –
Khloé Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Images from the series “The Kardashians – Season 2”.
Khloé Kardashian and Pete Davidson
© Backgrid UK
14/18 –
pete davidson
Images from the series “The Kardashians – Season 2”.
pete davidson
© Backgrid UK
15/18 –
Kim Kardashian
Preview of season 2 of “The Kardashians”
Kim Kardashian
© Backgrid UK
16/18 –
Kim Kardashian
Preview of season 2 of “The Kardashians”
Kim Kardashian
© Backgrid USA
17/18 –
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian goes to dinner with her sisters Khloe and Kylie and friends at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 20, 2022.
© Backgrid USA
18/18 –
pete davidson
Pete Davidson looks annoyed on the set of ‘Wizards!’ in Australia on August 5, 2022.