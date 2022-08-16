Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson separated: the reasons for their breakup revealed

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently separated after a romantic idyll that lasted 9 months, the real reason for their breakup has just been revealed by the media Radar Online.

After living as a couple for several years with rapper Kanye West, who is also the father of her children, Kim Kardashian had found love in the arms of comedian Pete Davidson. Unfortunately, after 9 months of passion, their idyll came to an end. The announcement of their breakup did not fail to surprise their respective fans. As a reminder, the actor had recently revealed his desires for paternity in an interview granted to Hart to Heart. “This is my dream. That’s kinda what I’m getting ready for now, i try to be a good guy too and to develop and improve myselfso when it does it will just be easier“, he had declared.

According to the first information revealed by the American media E! News, the separation of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would be due to their respective schedules. In fact, the two lovebirds could no longer manage their relationship from a distance, given that they were often on the move as part of their professional activities. “Although they have a lot of love and respect for each other, they discovered that the dynamics of long distance and their schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship“, pointed out the magazine. Currently, Pete Davidson is in Australia, where he is filming in a film, while Kim Kardashian has remained in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have maintained a good relationship

Nevertheless, an anonymous source revealed the real reasons for the separation of the two lovers in the columns of Radar Online. In reality, Kim Kardashian would have made the decision to leave Pete Davidson when the latter asked for marriage. “Everything was going too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed. He is devastated. Everyone warned him she was going to push him away, but he didn’t listen.“, affirmed this famous source. In the end, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would have maintained a good relationship after their breakup, which was not the case when the ex of Kanye West had separated from the rapper.