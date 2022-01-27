Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, special dinner at a tycoon’s house

The story between Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson seems to be going well. The star star of Keeping up with the Kardashians and the comedian of Saturday Night Live they were spotted together for the umpteenth time on the evening of Tuesday 25 January, this time on their way to one dinner in the Los Angeles home of multibillionaire Jeff Bezos. Just the day before, Kim had been spotted having coffee with Hilary and Chelsea Clinton from Hot & Cool Café, in Canoga Park.

There Kardashian41 years old, e Davidson, 28, started dating last October and now seem inseparable. In recent times, the couple’s public appearances have become more and more frequent. Earlier this month we saw them hand in hand after ordering a pizza from John & Vinny also in Los Angeles, and, as an ordinary couple would, they completed their casual date by having an ice cream nearby.

The couple does not therefore seem upset by the continuations dissing coming from Kanye West, ex-husband and father of the influencer’s children. The rapper, in fact, continues today to talk about their relationship, for example through a single in which he directly involved the two engaged couples. Kim and Pete don’t care; last Tuesday evening they headed to the home of one of the most powerful entrepreneurs of recent times, where they spent several hours before returning to the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson: everything is going well between them

According to what was declared by a source a Peoplethe relationship with Pete Davidson would appear to be a breath of fresh air for Kim Kardashian, after the much talked about breakup with Kanye West. The two are very tender and affectionate with each other according to the same tip: “They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together for a long time,” reported the US magazine. “IS exactly what Kim needed after the divorce, someone who made her laugh and with whom she could have fun. The breakup of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete is the right antidote. “