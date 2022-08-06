Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After Nine Months of Dating

A source revealed to Page Six that Kim Kardashian and comedian and actor Pete Davidson broke up earlier this week after only nine months of dating.

“Kim and Pete have simply decided to be friends”, shared this said source close to the businesswoman and reality TV star.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship,” she continued.

It must be said that Pete Davidson is currently in Australia shooting the film Wizards!, and Kim Kardashian leads a very busy life in the United States. She is currently juggling running her businesses, her four children and her widely publicized divorce from Kanye West.

According to the words of Page Sixno situation would have impacted the relationship between Kardashian and Davidson, other than a scheduling conflict.

