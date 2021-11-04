News

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted hand in hand but are “just friends”

2 November 2021




What’s happening between Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson?

Fans are wondering after the 41-year-old star and 27-year-old comedian were photographed while they held hands aboard a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. You can see the image here on the Instagram account of People.

The photo triggered a new couple alert, but a magazine source explained that they are just friends: “They frequent the same circle of people, so they see each other every now and then. They are just friends that go out together“.

“They’re friends and she thinks Pete is a lot of fun. They have a lot of mutual friends, so we’ll probably see them dating again in the future.“echoed a source of AND! News.

Kim Kardashian’s older sister was also present at the same exit at Knott’s Scary Farm, Kourtney Kardashian, with her boyfriend Travis Barker. The drummer is a friend and collaborator of Machine Gun Kelly, who in turn is Pete Davidson’s BFF.

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson – getty images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently joined seen together also on television, when the founder of SKIMS was the host of the Saturday Night Live.

They starred in an Aladdin-inspired sketch that you can review in this video:

Meanwhile, we remind you that it is in progress the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which despite the separation have proven to have remained on excellent terms.

ph: getty images


