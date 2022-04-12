Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson very much in love: the couple’s latest PDA ignites Instagram

Kim Kardashian shares two photos of herself hugging Pete Davidson at a restaurant on April 11, 2022. Kim and Pete stare at each other and more in the photos.

The beginning of the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dates back to October 2021. The reality star, 41, and SNL comedian, 28, spin the perfect love. However, they have always chosen to be more or less discreet. Lately, the ex of Kanye West and his lover share some rare photos where they expose the affection they feel for each other. On April 11, 2022, Kim Kardashian shared two sweet PDAs from the couple on Instagram. Both pictures show Kim and Pete in the corner of a restaurant indulging in displays of affection.

The first photo shows the young comedian “leaning over Kim and kissing/sniffing her neck, while Kim has her arms around her beau“, precise The Cosmopolitan. In the second photo, Ye’s ex still has arm around Pete Davidson’s neck while the latter encircles his hip with his arms. In this second photo, the couple are lovingly fixing each other. The photos were taken on the same evening as the launch of the new Hulu series The Kardashians. In the caption of the two photos, one can read “Late nite snack“.

Kim Kardashian finally feels at peace with Pete Davidson

The mum of North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West had already shared a photo of her with Pete Davidson in a hotel snuggling up on the carpetlast month, indicates The Cosmopolitan. The founder of Skims also opened up about her relationship with the SNL star lately. “Of course, I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very satisfied. And it’s such a good feeling to be at peace“, she told Good Morning America. The reality star also confirmed that she won’t be with Pete if she wasn’t planning to spend a lot of time with him.

