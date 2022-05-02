Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson walk their first red carpet together

Despite being the one everyone is talking about, the couple formed by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is rather discreet. Now for the first time, the lovebirds walked together on a red carpet.

Together for a few months already, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are altogether quite modest, both in their public appearances and on Instagram.

Indeed, it was only in April that the businesswoman published a first official photo on the social network, on which she is followed by more than 300 million people, with the 28-year-old comedian. The photo was taken during a dinner to celebrate the launch of The Kardashians, the new reality show of the Kardashian family, where Pete had also gone. However, the lovers had not then walked the red carpet together.

The pair made their first public appearance together on Saturday at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.



Getty Images

Elegant, the mother of four shone brightly in a crystal-covered Balenciaga gown. On his arm, Pete Davidson wore a simple suit, arranged in his image, smoked glasses and Vans shoes.



Getty Images

On her Instagram account, the founder of the Skims company shared some behind-the-scenes snaps, as the lovers, hand in hand, walk down the hallway of their hotel.

Remember that in the first episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that it was in September 2021, at the MET Gala, that she first spoke to whoever would later become her spouse. She then asked him for advice with a view to his participation in Saturday Night Live, few weeks later. The couple, who was not one at the time, also exchanged their first kiss during a sketch where they parodied Aladdin and Jasmine.

