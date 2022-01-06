Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would be at the family introductions stage

It seems like things are getting more and more serious between Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson!

The 41-year-old star and the 28-year-old comedian have not yet personally confirmed, but the many sightings together and no denials of those directly involved are the clues that now leave no doubt that they are dating. The last time they were spotted together was last Saturday, when they were spotted on a movie date on Staten Island (where Pete was born and raised).

According to a source of InTouch, would have already reached the phase of introductions in the family, with Pete Davidson bringing Kim Kardashian to meet his mother Amy Davidson and the younger sister Casey Davidson.

“Pete already introduced Kim, they all met on Staten Island. [Amy e Casey] they gave their approval“the insider said.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner – getty images

We know vice versa Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s mother, has already met Pete Davidson why was featured in the photos taken on the comedian’s birthday last November.

Second AND! News, the momager: “she is already obsessed with him“, and in general the whole Kardashian family:”is Pete’s fan“.

The source of the American magazine also reports that Pete Davidson would have been invited to the famous Christmas party organized annually by the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

ph: getty images