Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship heat up as he appears on camera for reality show ‘Kardashians’

Pete Davidson first appeared on camera on Kim Kardashian’s reality show.

Davidson appeared alongside the family for the Season 2 trailer for the Hulu show “Kardashians.” Kim refers to Davidson as her boyfriend in the trailer and near the end asks the comedian if he wants to take a shower with her.

“Baby, do you want to take a shower with me real quick?” Kim asked Davidson in the trailer while Khloe Kardashian looks surprised.

In the footage, Davidson threw down his phone and quickly followed Kim.

Although this is Davidson’s first on-camera moment, it was briefly featured in the show’s Season 1 finale.

“Pete, come here, you gotta meet Paxy,” Kim said at the end of the last episode. “Paxy worked with me as an audio [for] 14 years after “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. She knows everything about me. She probably saw my vagina.”

“More than me?” Davidson can be heard saying.

“Neither do you,” Kim replied. “But she probably saw it.”

After the trailer was released, Kim shared a series of photos of herself with Davidson on Instagram. She captioned the photos, in which she shared a PDA with a shirtless Davidson, with a tongue wink.

Davidson and Kim first sparked romance rumors in October after they were spotted hanging out with friends at Knott’s Scary Farm over Halloween weekend. The outing came weeks after Kim hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

In November, the two reportedly started dating.

Prior to her relationship with Davidson, Kim was married to Kanye West for nearly seven years. The reality star filed for divorce in February 2021.

The show’s trailer also featured Kris Jenner’s medical issues, Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage and the family’s legal battle with Blac Chyna.