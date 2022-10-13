Kim Kardashian and Saint West were booed at the LA Rams game

Kim Kardashian and his son were greeted in an unpleasant manner at the game of LA Rams. Despite this, the reality TV star was able to keep her head held high.

Being used to this kind of scene, Kim faced it like a champion

Sunday, October 9, Kim K took her baby boy St. Westat the game of Los Angeles Rams. Their fun was cut short when the two were introduced on stage. So instead of cheers and applause, Kim and her son were subjected to a chorus of boos. It wasn’t the first time she was exposed to hate from a group of strangers, so she didn’t seem perturbed, even going so far as to blow a kiss at the booing audience.

While her fans wondered about the cause of this incident, there doesn’t seem to be a clear reason. Rams fans may have already been restless, as the reigning Super Bowl champions were set to suffer a bitter loss from 22-10 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. If not, it may have had something to do with her ex-husband’s recent outbursts Kanye West on the media.

Either way, being a celebrity has its perks. Even though she was booed, kardashians and his band received a VIP treatment from the Rams organization, and media videos show his eldest son on the field, touching the championship trophy Vince Lombardi of the team.