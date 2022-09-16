Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for $40 million after promoting luxury awards in Instagram ‘fake lottery scam’

KIM Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for $40 million for promoting luxury prizes that were allegedly part of a fake lottery scam.

The reality star, 41, and real estate mogul, 39, promised fans a chance to win items like $130,000, first-class tickets to Los Angeles and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills.

Sources close to Curated Businesses, the company that runs the lotteries, told TMZ on Thursday that there have been legitimate winners.

They added that they had the papers to prove it.

However, the plaintiffs – people who entered the lotteries but did not win – claim otherwise.

They allege in their lawsuit that Kim, Scott and Curated Businesses ran the contests on Instagram to allegedly sell their personal information to advertisers.

They claim to have been “inundated with hundreds of advertisers, some of which solicit plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content,” according to the lawsuit.

Scott is said to be the main organizer of the contests and celebrities like Kim, her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner have helped promote them to their millions of fans on Instagram.

SKIMS founder Kim and former KUWTK star Scott are the only named stars in the costume, TMZ reported.

The plaintiffs reportedly demanded $20 million each from Kim and Scott.

The US Sun has contacted representatives for Kim, Scott and Curated Businesses, but has not yet received a response.

Australia’s Curated Businesses explains how the competition works in its ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section on its website and has a list of campaign winners from 2019 to 2022.

They claim to select a winner by “Engaging the services of a third-party facilitator to conduct a random draw among all eligible entrants”.

The company continues: “They are approved and compliant by the Australian Government. As required by Australian law, we also engage the services of a fully qualified independent scrutineer to oversee the draw.

One of the winners listed is a social media user with the handle @nana_billions who opened up about her win in an August 31 post on Instagram.

They wrote: “Pinch meeeeeeeeeee! I scream omg this is surreal! @[email protected]_businesses_legal thank you guys so much! I am in shock. »

