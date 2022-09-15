Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for $40 million over alleged Instagram scam

ads

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for $40 million for promoting luxury prizes on Instagram that were allegedly part of a fake lottery scam.

People who entered the contests were reportedly promised a chance to win items such as first-class tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills and even $100,000.

The company that runs the lotteries, Curated Businesses, told TMZ on Thursday that there have been legitimate winners and they have the documents to prove it.

However, the plaintiffs — made up of people who entered the contests but did not win — claim in the lawsuit that Kardashian, 41, Disick, 39, and Curated Businesses ran the contests to allegedly sell their personal information to advertisers, according to TMZ.

They claim to have been “inundated with hundreds of advertisers, some of which solicit plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content,” according to the lawsuit.

Disick is said to be the main organizer of lotteries and celebrities like Kardashian, her family members Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner have helped promote her to her millions of Instagram followers.

The company behind the contests, Curated Businesses, says the people won the luxury prizes.

However, the “Flip It Like Disick” star and the “Skims” founders are the only stars named in the costume, according to TMZ.

The plaintiffs reportedly sought $20 million from each defendant.

Kim’s rep declined to comment, and reps for Disick and Curated Businesses could not be immediately reached.

However, the Australia-based company explains on its website how its process works in its ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section and has a list of campaign winners from 2019 to 2022 on one of their landing pages.

Under the question “How is the winner selected?” Curated Businesses responds, “We are engaging the services of a third-party facilitator to conduct a random draw among all eligible entrants.

“They are approved and compliant by the Australian Government. As required by Australian law, we also engage the services of a fully qualified independent scrutineer to oversee the draw.

One of the winners listed is a social media user with the handle @nana_billions.

In an Aug. 31 Instagram contest results post, she wrote, “Pinch meeeeeeeee! I scream 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 omg this is surreal! @[email protected]_businesses_legal thanks a lot guys! I’m in shock 💃💃💃💃💃💃.

