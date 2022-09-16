Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for $40 million over alleged lottery scam offering luxury prizes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: A new $40 million lawsuit has been filed against Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick for promoting luxury prizes on social media in 2020 that were allegedly part of a fake lottery scam. The celebrity-promoted giveaway was reportedly a front to sell personal information to advertisers.

The duo were named in the suit with an Australia-based company called Curated Businesses. The winners of the giveaway promoted by Disick and Kim were apparently offered $100,000, two first-class tickets to Los Angeles and a three-night stay in Beverly Hills.

According to TMZ, the filed complaint explained that once the winners were announced, their Instagram accounts were quickly changed from public to private. This has led to confusion and speculation. However, sources close to the organized companies revealed that they had the appropriate documents to prove that each winner was legitimate and had received their prize.

The lawsuit claims that people who entered the contest are “inundated with hundreds of advertisers, some of which solicit plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content.” The lawsuit claims the giveaway was arranged by Scott on his social media account while various influencers including Kim, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Gretchen Christine Rossi and Christine Q claim it. promotes. Although these celebrities are mentioned in the lawsuit, only Kim and Disick are currently named as defendants.

The lawsuit also said, “Just 20 years ago, Oprah was giving away cars and money,” it read. “But today’s entertainment moguls seem to care only about getting richer and living an even more opulent lifestyle, while cheating their fans and followers. The prosecution is seeking more than $20 million from each defendant, although the only two specifically named are Kim and Scott, as well as the Australian company.

The Curated Businesses website states, “We are engaging the services of a third-party facilitator to conduct a random draw of all eligible entrants. They are approved and compliant by the Australian government. As required by Australian law, we also engage the services of fully qualified freelancers. scrutineer to oversee the draw. The process is subject to regular random checks by government officials.

Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian are the two accused (Scarnici/Getty Images)

He also said, “Our campaigns are still open around the world. Usually there is a higher percentage of participants from the same country as the person promoting the campaign. So, for example, we generally get more entries from Australia if the promoter is an Australia influencer. But each person who participates has the same chance of winning. »

