Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone pinned for breaking drought restrictions

American stars do not lead by example. Several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone, have received warnings for not respecting the restrictions on water consumption imposed due to the persistent drought in California (United States), reported on Monday August 22, the Los Angeles Times.

These restrictions are in place in several areas of Southern California, including the affluent cities of Calabasas and Hidden Hills near Los Angeles. But more than 2,000 residents of these two cities known for their green lawns and giant swimming pools continue to exceed the authorized limit, sometimes by far.

So Kim Kardashian, like her sister Kourtney, both reality TV stars, have been pinned several times in June according to the Los Angeles Times, citing official documents. A Hidden Hills home and adjacent land owned by a trust linked to Kim Kardashian exceeded their water allocation by nearly 880,000 liters in total. A house belonging to Kourtney Kardashian in Calabasas was overflowing by almost 380,000 liters.

Sylvester Stallone’s Hidden Hills residence exceeded its quota for June by 870,000 liters, or 533% more than the cap. Violators are initially fined hundreds of dollars, but recalcitrant and repeat offenders can see their waters reduced to a trickle.

Authorities in the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which covers Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have already installed flow restriction devices at about 20 property main shutoff valves, the newspaper reported.