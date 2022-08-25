Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone pinned

Sylvester Stallone, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and many other American celebrities have been called to order for their overconsumption of water in times of drought. They would have exceeded 150% of their allocated amount of water, at least four times since the end of 2021.

Water scarcity threatens the United States and restrictions are already in force in various regions of the country. Heavily impacted, the State of California regulates the use of this resource in the neighborhoods of Calabasas and Hidden Hills where many celebrities live. Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are on the list. According to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, the properties of the ex-wife of Kanye West in Hidden Hills have exceeded the amount of water allocated to them by almost 880,000 liters in total. As for her sister, her home in Calabasas recorded an overrun of around 380,000 liters.

Actor Sylvester Stallone was called to order in turn after exceeding his monthly quota of 870,000 liters, or 533% more than the ceiling. Being discreet after the affair of the slap of Will Smith, comedian Kevin Hart did not respect the regulations in turn. In June, the counter of the actor’s residence showed an overrun of 442,900 liters, or about 519%.