Kim Kardashian and the accusation of cultural appropriation: the children have to do with it

In a new interview with the newspaper ID Magazine, the entrepreneur it touched on a currently very hot topic, namely that of cultural appropriation. Being the mother of a mixed race offspring, Kim has always tried to understand as much as possible and try to dress and above all to style her children in the right way. On more than one occasion, in fact, he publicly told how he was unable to treat and weave North’s afro hair and therefore took lessons from a specialized hairdresser.

READ ALSO> Kanye West and yet another attempt to win back Kim Kardashian: “I need you baby”

Of course, like every daughter, North has repeatedly asked her mother to wear the same hairstyle. A request made naively, but which in the past made Kardashian suffer the wrath of the web which accused her of cultural appropriation. She herself understands firsthand that certain looks can offend someone, but her intentions in this regard are pure, and in fact she stated: “I would never do anything to appropriate any culture “.

READ ALSO> Khloé Kardashian is finally ready to move forward: what remains of the love with Tristan Thompson?

Precisely for this reason he decided to address the conversation with his eldest daughter: “Honestly, most of the time it is my daughter North who asks to wear the same afro hairstyle. And I had that kind of conversation with her where I tried to make her understand the situation by saying, “Hey, maybe this hairstyle. it would look better on you than me“, But at the same time I want us to have the same hair without it being that important, even if it’s something she asks me”.

READ ALSO> Kim Kardashian and Kanye West together for Virgil Abloh: is there hope for a return?