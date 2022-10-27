“Kim Kardashian and the gang of robbers” Tuesday November 15, 2022 on France 2 in “Sensitive Affairs”

Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 11:10 p.m., Fabrice Drouelle will return in “Sensitive Affairs” to one of the biggest robberies of the last twenty years in Paris, that of Kim Kardashian.

For his big comeback France 2, “Sensitive cases” will come back to one of the biggest robberies of the last twenty years in Paris, that of the famous influencer Kim Kardashian.

On the night of October 2 to 3, 2016, the American influencer Kim Kardashian entered in spite of itself in the history of France. While living in Paris to attend Fashion Week, she is the victim, in her hotel room, of a spectacular kidnapping and robbery. All her jewels were stolen, for a total amount estimated at 9 million euros, including 4 for a single ring, a 19-carat diamond offered by her husband at the time, Kanye West. This is the biggest robbery of the last twenty years in Paris.

The gang: men disguised as policemen.

Investigators will soon identify suspects. The main ones are old figures of banditry, most of them in their sixties.

“Sensitive cases” paints the portrait of these grandpa robbers in the French style, with already well-filled CVs. One of the suspects has already been convicted of a robbery with forcible confinement, another has been involved in a gigantic international cocaine traffic, yet another has been convicted in a jewelry robbery case. How would these old backpackers find themselves involved in a case affecting a planetary star?

Exclusively, the journalist Adrian Jaouen collected the interview of the alleged receiver, and reveals the underside of the resale of the jewels which would have taken place on the market of Antwerp, in Belgium.

Fabrice Drouelle will receive on set: