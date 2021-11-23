Kim Kardashian and the gesture of great generosity towards 35 Afghan footballers

The socialite, often at the center of gossip for her extravagant looks or for her his romantic relationships, this is news for an edifying reason: to have contributed to the escape of the Afghan soccer players and their families, saved by the Taliban regime. The businesswoman helped the former captain of the Afghan women’s football team, Khalida Popal, to save 130 people after the crisis last August that marked the return of Islamic fundamentalists to the country.

The plane of the young sportsmen paid for by the star

The 35 players of the Afghan national youth teams (and their families), who fled to Pakistan to escape the Taliban, flew to the United Kingdom, a country that had offered to welcome them. Their plane with 130 people on board, which landed at Stansted, was chartered by a Jewish humanitarian organization and was paid for by US star Kim Kardashian. The BBC website gave the news, recalling the international campaign for female players.

Threatened with death

“Mission accomplished,” commented Khalida Popal, founder of the Afghan women’s soccer team, who coordinated their rescue from Denmark. “I’m so happy and so proud of these girls. They were traumatized. They’ve been through so much and managed to stay strong. Now they can start a new life and breathe freedom.” The teenagers, aged between 13 and 19 and mostly from Afghan provinces, feared for their lives when the Taliban took over their cities. Some of their families had received death threats. Several British clubs, including Chelsea and Leeds United, have already pledged to support the stay of young athletes in the UK.

Kim’s message

“It is a great privilege to be part of this mission to save the Afghan Women’s National Youth Team! All girls have the right to be who they want to be. They are brave and it is tragic that they had to leave their country because they want to practice a sport they love, ”Kim announced on Twitter after the success of the operation. An Italian also participated in the evacuation, the president and owner of Leeds Andrea Radrizzani, who made himself available to support the girls and their families for “building an inclusive and prosperous future”.

Ansa and Instagram photos