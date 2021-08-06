Kim Kardashian and the Hologram of the Dead Dad (gift from Kanye West)

The voice is his, the expressiveness also. Robert Kardashian died on September 30 2003 due to an illness but today, thanks to the technology and to an idea of Kanye West, back in digital version with a tender message to his daughter Kim, on the occasion of its 40th birthday. “A surprise from heaven, my father’s hologram», wrote the showgirl on social media showing the video. “It’s really realistic».

In fact, for the realization of the special gift it seems that Kanye did one painstaking research work, mixing Robert’s old audio-video: theartificial intelligence, then, did the rest. «Happy Birthday Kimberly. You’re 40 and you’ve grown up, but stay beautiful just like when you were a child”, are the words of the late dad. «I look after you every day, over our whole family.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

According to reports from TMZ, West would video shown to his wife and the rest of the Kardashians (mom Kris, the brother Rob, the sisters Khloe and Kourtney Island) during a holiday at a resort in Tahitthe: “He brought everyone in a dark room and started the hologram. There was great emotion, it was seen several times». Even, at some point, someone would have asked to rimanere alone with him.

“I really am proud of the woman you have become, Kimberly, and all of that that you have made», are the other words of the historic lawyer of O.J. Simpson. “All your hard work, All activities that you have built are Amazing. The commitment with which you carry out my legacy it’s impressive. But the most important thing is to see you grow your family, you are such an extraordinary mother.”

A gift moving, with inside a thought also for the creator: “You are a beautiful soul, Kimberly, know that I am very proud of you and I am always with you”, concludes the hologram before vanish into the darkness. “You married the greatest genius of the world, Kanye West”.

