Kim Kardashian and the pianist to wake up the children

P.to get his children into the spirit of Christmas – especially this year which, for the first time, dad Kanye West, 44, it is not home with them to celebrate it – Kim Kardashian, 41, would be willing to shell out any amount. And to go big.

And so he did: the heiress hired a pianist so that, every morning, you play the piano, located in the large living room on the lower floor of the villa, the Christmas music most loved by children. “Every morning during the month of December Philip Cornish comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the children », the entrepreneur said in an Instagram story.

In front of a large white Christmas tree with life-sized reindeer, in a bare room but overlooking a beautiful garden, the pianist plays the most characteristic melodies of the Holidays. And a TV show, taking up the news, dedicated an ad hoc service to him (below)

The pianist chosen by Kim Kardashian is a Grammy winner

And this is not just any musician: Cornish is an esteemed producer And winner of a Grammy, as well as conductor of Kanye West. Could it have been the rapper who provided the ex-wife with the contact of the artist? Beyond the relations with Kardashian, which seem to be civil despite the recent breakup, also the singer – who now wants to be universally called Ye – would do anything to make the woman’s four children happy, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, respectively of 8, 6, 3 and 2 years.

Kim and Kanye, friends for over 18 years, had made their love public in 2012. Only the following year was born North, their first daughter, while the marriage – for Kim Kardashian it was the third – it happened in Italy in 2014, in a sumptuous and highly armored ceremony. In 2015 it was born Saint, while subsequent children are born through a surrogate mother: Chicago in 2018 and Psalm in 2019.

The “fairytale” of Kim and Kanye ends in 2021, when the two announce the separation. And maybe that’s exactly why Kim, at least this year, wants to wrap the children with even more tenderness than usual.

