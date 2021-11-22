Kim Kardashian and the plane to save the Afghan footballers

The hype about Kim Kardashian’s private life that post Kanye West would have found love again (with Pete Davidson) is understandable, but today it is another news linked to the realiters, entrepreneur and aspiring lawyer to hold the bench in the newspapers, and to be honest, even more worthy of mention than a paparazzi hand-in-hand. Because Kim Kardashian she personally moved to to secure the women’s soccer team afghan put in check by the Taliban regime. Like? Making 130 mostly teenage players and their families available a private jet to England.

“It is such a privilege to be part of this lifesaving mission,” Kim wrote on her twitter profile posting the touching video of Afghan girls celebrating their freedom once they land at Leeds airport, “all girls have the right to be. what they want to be. They are courageous and it is tragic that they had to leave their country because they want to practice a sport they love. ” In Afghanistan, women are deprived of the right to study, wear make-up, play sports and the story of Mahjabin Hakimi, the young Afghan national volleyball player beheaded for playing without wearing a hijab is just the tip of the iceberg. Persecuted women, girls and children must not be forgotten. Just like these 130 footballers, who in mid-October FIFA and the Qatari government successfully evacuated from Afghanistan, along with some of their family members to Pakistan with a 30-day visa that was about to expire.

Informed of the situation by New York Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, Kim chartered a charter to allow the footballers to fly from Pakistan to Great Britain and escape to safety. To help her in the “evacuation operations”, the former captain of the Afghan women’s football team, Khalida Popal, awarded a few weeks ago by the world football union FIFPRO for her social commitment and now living in Denmark. Very important was the intervention of the president and owner of Leeds Andrea Radrizzani, who made himself available to support the girls and their families for “building an inclusive and prosperous future”.

“Thank you Kim Kardashian for listening to our voices, my girls woke up today far from the fear of losing their life. One of the girls said ‘after a few months of nightmares, I slept last night without fear of losing my life. I slept 10 hours and woke up to exercise ‘”: these are the words of Khalida, who also thanked Radrizzani:” thank you, it is an honor and a privilege to work together with you and your fantastic staff. stronger “.

Kim Kardashian’s promise is that of continue “telling the story” of Afghan women, “sports but also journalists, judges and activists” whose life is constantly in danger. “I am particularly concerned that Afghanistan is becoming yesterday’s news,” she tweeted, “we must keep awareness alive about all high-risk people, especially women and girls, at risk of being killed by the Taliban and the Islamic State. . We keep their stories alive and do what we can to help them. “

