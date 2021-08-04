Kim Kardashian and the Roman statue illegally imported into the USA

No matter how much it will cost, no matter how long it will take, but that dress, oops that statue will have to be mine. Kim Kardashian in Cinderella’s half-sister version she must have used more or less these words with her Belgian interior designer Axel Vervoordt, the art dealer responsible for the renovation of the villa purchased by Kim and ex-husband Kayne West in 2013 in Calabasas. To satisfy the expensive desires of the couple, the interior designer must have thought of being able to export from Europe a precious archaeological object of about 2000 years ago completely with impunity in defiance of the controls of the American federal police and the attentive eye of Italian archaeologists. Vervoordt, however, has done his sums wrong: his operation turned out to be a small masterpiece of naivety and bad faith and now the improvised Arsenio Lupin is in a nice mess that involves, at least mediatically, even Kim Kardashian.

The Roman statue object of the dispute was to be destined for the villa of Calabasas purchased in 2013 by the couple. David CrottyGetty

But let’s go in order. According to the investigators, the Belgian merchant was commissioned by Kardashian to find a series of furnishing items that in 2016 arrived in the U.S. with a load of 5 tons, including “antiquities, modern furniture and decorative objects” worth $ 745,882. Among the works was also recorded a statue that, as reported by ArtNet News, had been exported on the basis of the customs tariff applied to “antiquities over 100 years of age” instead of excavated materials. Just enough to raise the first suspicions to the federal police and proceed with the seizure of the work a month after its arrival in California. In the meantime, the Carabinieri of the Nucleus for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, involved in the investigations, have noticed an extraordinary resemblance to a similar sculpture photographed at the Maastricht art fair in 2011. Asked for the opinion of an archaeologist of the Ministry, the work was identified as a fragment “looted, smuggled and illegally exported” in “classical style”, “copy of an original Greek sculpture”.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Bad story for the queen of corsets of Bridgerton, who in spite of herself found herself involved in a case of receiving works of art. Although the American prosecutor’s office does not speculate crimes on the part of the diva, nor suspects that Kardashian was aware of the potentially illegal origin, the star’s spokeswoman remained on the defensive, denying some American media that linked Kim Kardashian to the controversial statue and telling theAfp that it was not “accurate information”. To speak, however, there is the invoice of that precious cargo paid to the Belgian merchant Axel Vervoordt on March 11, 2016.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although the fact dates back to six years ago, the American authorities have ordered only in these days the return to Italy of the precious heirloom, after the identification of the Italian archaeologist of the Ministry who clarified with certainty its origin: “Fragment of the Athena Samia of Myron, Limestone, Roman, first-second century of .C.”. Vervoordt would have bought the statue from the Chanel gallery in Paris, which from the columns of Artnet News he defended the legitimacy of the provenance: the work would come from an auction house in Germany which in turn would have bought it from a British collection. Once the mystery has been revealed, the statue is now ready for his return to Italy. Collector Kim will have to do without her.

