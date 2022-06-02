Kim Kardashian announces the launch of her new beauty brand!

American star Kim Kardashian announces the launch of her new cosmetics brand! We give you more details.

It’s official ! Kim Kardashian launches her new beauty brand! MCE TV tells you more.

SKKN by Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian continues to expand her empire. As a reminder, the pretty brunette is already at the head of 3 brands.

Skims, a women’s underwear lingerie brand which offers sculpting lingerie. Kim Kardashian sells her products as a second skin for all her customers. And this whatever their morphologies or their complexion.

But that’s not all. Kim Kardashian also has two other labels. KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. From now on, it is the Skims brand that eclipses everything. Indeed, she is a real success with fans of the young mother.

Kim Kardashian also hopes one day to scroll her models on a catwalk. In the meantime, in June 2021, it became the official partner of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. A consecration for the American star, whose ex-father-in-law, Caitlyn Jenner was Olympic champion in the 70s.

2022 is a new year for Kim Kardashian, a year of change. Between her divorce and her new relationship with Pete Davidson, the pretty brunette remained focused on her business.

It has moreover just announced the imminent launch of her new brand of cosmetics. This time around, Kylie Jenner’s big sister is offering skincare products to her customers.

Kim Kardashian is thus making her comeback in the world of beauty. After closing its KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands, it has just announced the launch of its new label: SKKN By Kim. We tell you more.

Soon the launch

Kim Kardashian so is back in the world of cosmetics with its new brand SKKN By Kim. The pretty brunette has also indicated that her new beauty line will be available on June 21.

“In all my business endeavors, I have been fueled by my passion for filling market gaps with expertly designed and universally loved products that are performance driven” so explains Kim Kardashian. “I carried that same motivation with me. And this same approach. In creating a legacy skincare brand » she adds.

Kim Kardashian took the opportunity to explain what prompted him to embark on this new adventure. “What started as a diagnosis of psoriasis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discovery. begins Kanye West’s ex-wife.

Know that psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease. It is then manifested by red patches that have scales.

“Working with some of the best dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise. And I knew I had to share my knowledge. » then adds the pretty brunette.

Cleanser, toner, exfoliator or even serum… Kim Kardashian’s new brand will offer a full range to its customers. Moreover, there will also be face creams or oils. We can’t wait to discover them!