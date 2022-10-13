Kim Kardashian annoyed by Kanye West, she makes a decision!

If Kim Kardashian is used to the bad buzz of her ex-husband, it would seem that this is too much time. Indeed, since her separation from last year with Kanye West, the reality star has received several attacks from him. A posture that makes Kim Kardashian very uncomfortable.

Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye West

Several disputes have broken out between them and publicly since the year 2021 concerning shared custody, the education of their children, or even Pete Davidson, the ex-boyfriend of the businesswoman. But recently, the rapper has again created controversy after making anti-Semitic remarks. It seems to be too much action for Kim Kardashianwho would have permanently cut all ties with the father of her four children.

“They haven’t had any communication for several weeks, and all messages concerning schedules for their children are now coordinated by assistants”confides a source close to the former couple to the magazine Page Six. “She’s had enough of her conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric. She is very upset. “Adds the source to the American media.

In addition to his anti-Semitic remarks, Yes also split with his secret parade during the Paris Fashion Week. For the presentation of the ninth collection of his brand Yeezy, he appeared with a t-shirt flocked with the slogan “White Lives Matters”. A movement that militates against police violence against black people. “I’m Ye and everyone here knows I’m the leader,” he said when the show opened.