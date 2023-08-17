Kim Kardashian annoys her followers with her figure

August 17, 2023 at 7:16 pm

Thursday Kim Kardashian Shared some pictures from his official Instagram account in which he shows off impressive figure, However, the followers of the socialite expressed their concern and there were also those who criticized her.

It’s no secret that the ladies of the Kardashian Jenner clan are primarily concerned about their figures, as they revealed on their reality show. even, Kylie Jenner admits she got breast implants, after years of denying it,

Kim Kardashian’s shocking figure left her followers worried

The Met Gala took place on the first Monday in May, for which Kim Kardashian wore one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dresses. he later admitted Lost seven kilos in three weeks so that it remained, which caused much controversy.

After one year, Her slim figure remains a topic of discussionLike this Thursday he shared some pictures which showed her flat stomach and small waist, The socialite was seen with a white crop top and a pink pants at the hips that showed a little bit of her bum,

Although some of her friends left positive comments on the post, the socialite’s followers thought differently and commented: “that pose is weird to me”, “What kind of scoliosis is this”, “He looks like a centaur”, “Photoshop fail, you removed a lot of waist from the right side”, and “I can’t defend you, it’s not healthy anymore,

