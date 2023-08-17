Entertainment

Kim Kardashian annoys her followers with her figure

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 52 1 minute read

By yusiri rodriguez

Thursday Kim Kardashian Shared some pictures from his official Instagram account in which he shows off impressive figure, However, the followers of the socialite expressed their concern and there were also those who criticized her.

It’s no secret that the ladies of the Kardashian Jenner clan are primarily concerned about their figures, as they revealed on their reality show. even, Kylie Jenner admits she got breast implants, after years of denying it,

Kim Kardashian’s shocking figure left her followers worried

The Met Gala took place on the first Monday in May, for which Kim Kardashian wore one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dresses. he later admitted Lost seven kilos in three weeks so that it remained, which caused much controversy.

After one year, Her slim figure remains a topic of discussionLike this Thursday he shared some pictures which showed her flat stomach and small waist, The socialite was seen with a white crop top and a pink pants at the hips that showed a little bit of her bum,

Although some of her friends left positive comments on the post, the socialite’s followers thought differently and commented: “that pose is weird to me”, “What kind of scoliosis is this”, “He looks like a centaur”, “Photoshop fail, you removed a lot of waist from the right side”, and “I can’t defend you, it’s not healthy anymore,

This is the interior of Kim Kardashian’s home

tag

(tagstotranslate)Kim-Kardashian

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 52 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Heartless “Agent Stone” by Tom Harper.

5 days ago

Birthday Special: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Demi Lovato

January 27, 2023

Gozo Pageant declares ‘Midnight Tickets’ at a particular worth for Martin Garrix followers

June 20, 2023

The most memorable kisses that have made history

April 13, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button