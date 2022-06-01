Kim Kardashian apologizes for Kanye West’s behavior towards his family

A few hours after this new release signed Yes, slipping a few tackles in the direction of his ex-wife on an unreleased posthumously recorded with XXXTentacion, it’s Kim’s turn to speak. And his approach is slightly finer.

Ye ungrateful with his ex-in-laws?

Kim Kardashian keeps talking Kanye West on her reality show The Kardashians, airing on Hulu. In the latest issue, the entrepreneur apologized to her family members for Ye’s behavior towards them: “Kanye just released a new title. Which means he’s going to talk about me and say crazy things, whatever. » Faced with his mother’s remark, slipping that Ye had them “all injured”she reiterated the apologies: “I know that I will never stop being myself. All I can do is manage how I react to things. I can’t control the way he treats me or the way he’s always treated you. […] I am aware of the impact my relationship has had on my family and the fact that I never had the opportunity to simply say, “I’m sorry”. »

As a reminder, on the sidelines of his many attacks on Kim’s new companion, comedian Pete Davidson, Kanye West also accused his ex-wife of having slept with Meek Mill and Drake. He had also targeted Kim’s mother, raising the idea of ​​having her locked up.