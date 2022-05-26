Kim Kardashian apologizes to her family for her relationship with Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Kanye West has not always been easy to manage for those around the beauty. And she apologized!

On The Kardashians show, Kim Kardashian apologized to her family. The beauty has apologized for the harm that her relationship with Kanye West has caused those around her. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian apologizes for Kanye West

Since her stormy divorce with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian spins the perfect love with Pete Davidson. To the point of having want a baby with him ! The influencer has obviously found happiness, far from the rapper.

Which tends to drive Ye into a rage. The latter does not hesitate to regularly pin his ex or Pete Davidson on social mediaor in his songs!

An attitude that has consequences on the direct entourage of Kim Kardashian. Indeed, the forty-something knows that Ye’s controversial outings about her sometimes hurt those around her.

This is also a subject that she recently addressed in the show The Kardashians during the episode of May 26 broadcast on Hulu. ” He probably says anything about me”confessed the one who is at the head of SKIMS.

A mea-culpa that comes after the release of a new Kanye West title in which he again scratches his ex-wife. Pained for her sister, Khloe Kardashian then intervened.

“Most men don’t publicly attack the mother of their children”, comforted the pretty brunette. For her part, Kris Jenner also supported her daughter. She assured Kim that she “Didn’t do anything but be great with her ex.”

” I recognize the impact my relationship has had on my family. And that I never got the chance to just say, ‘I’m sorry’confessed Kim, promising that this will not happen again in the future.

Caitlyn Jenner adores Pete Davidson

“When people say nasty things about one of us, it hurts us all,” confessed to the camera, Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian’s mother is most worried about her grandchildren.

Indeed, she fears that one day North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm will find out what their father says about their mother. She did not hesitate to warn her daughter as follows: “It’s something that everyone really needs to be aware of,” she insisted.

In any case, some people in the entourage of Kim Kardashian are delighted to no longer see her in a relationship with the interpreter of “Life Of The Party. This is the case of Caitlyn Jenner who validates 100% the new relationship of the beautiful with Pete Davidson.

That’s why I wrote to you who just said goodbye to SNL is the perfect companion for Kim in the eyes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s father. Caitlyn Jenner sees this relationship as a good thing.

She is delighted that Kim has found love with a person less complicated to live with than Kanye West. It is true that the rapper has often given Kim a hard time. Especially towards the end of their relationship.

For Caitlyn Jenner, her daughter-in-law is clearly madly in love with the comedian. In her opinion, Pete is very different from the men who have dated her before.