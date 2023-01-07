Kim Kardashian Appears at Her Eldest Daughter’s Basketball Game While Kanye Is Still Missing

Recently Kim Kardashian was caught at her eldest daughter’s basketball game, while Kanye West is still reported missing. The socialite was seen supporting North West with banners and in the company of her son Saint, and her niece Penelope Disick.

After Kanye West made his controversial statements through social networks and different interviews, his manager has reported him missing, because he assures that he has not heard anything from him. The rapper in recent months has suffered a wave of criticism for his anti-Semitic comments and attacks on third parties such as his ex-wife and comedian Pete Davidson.

Despite the fact that Kanye West has been reported missing, it seems that Kim Kardashian and her family are very calm, because they could know something about her whereabouts. Since the statement about Ye came to light, the businesswoman and her daughter North have not stopped updating their social networks and even the nine-year-old She was seen dressed as her dad, and she looks identical!

Kim Kardashian supported her daughter North in her important party with everything and banners

Today a series of images came to light in which he is seen Kim Kardashian supporting her eldest daughter at her basketball game. The socialite was caught wearing a white top with wide gray jeans, dark glasses and styled her hair with a high tail that ended in a long braid.

The match took place in Los Angeles, California and the public present assures that The socialite was very excited and “clapping all the time” to encourage her daughter. She also held a banner with fun photos of North West and himself on which he wrote a small cheer.

Kim Kardashian attended her eldest daughter’s important party accompanied by her son Saint, who just turned seven years old last month. The SKIMS creator was also joined by Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, who donned an all-black outfit and a pair of Yeezy sneakers, one of Kanye West’s most famous designs.