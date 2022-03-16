Kim Kardashian appears playing with Saint West after fearing losing custody of their children

Kim Kardashian appeared on her Instagram account playing with little Saint West after fearing losing custody of their children. The socialite had recently admitted to being afraid that the messages that Pete Davidson had sent to Kanye West would affect her legal battle.

Peter Davidson He finally confronted Kanye West by sending him a picture of the comedian in Kim Kardashian’s bed. The rapper was not amused by the comment of his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, so he continued to attack them and demand his children.

After what happened Kim Kardashian admitted to being afraid of losing custody of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “Any moral advantage he had against Kanye could have been erased because of the messages.”, confessed a source close to the businesswoman.

Kim Kardashian shared a video playing and singing with Saint West

Through her official Instagram account, Kim Kardashian appeared playing with filters that changed the color of her eyes. Moments later Saint West appears with her mother who also tested the effects of the application.

instagram stories

After Kim Kardashian showered him with kisses, the six-year-old began to sing “Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Disney movie “Charm.” Even the socialite joined him to the rhythm of the popular song.