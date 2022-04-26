Kim Kardashian appears radiant with her four children

This Monday, April 25, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a series of tender photos of her and her four children. Shots where we can see that the little family celebrated Easter as it should.

Easter celebrations under the sign of happiness. This Monday, April 25, Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram several photos of his Easter weekend with family. Clichés on which we can discover the influencer, the radiant face alongside her children.

On a first, we can see Kim Kardashian, surrounded by her 4 children: North (8 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (2 and a half years old). Mother and children wear the same outfit … an adorable pajamas in honor of Easter, with lots of little chicks drawn on it. On a second shot, her daughters pose in magnificent dresses, in the company of their grandmother, Kris Jenner. All display a huge smile on their lips, testifying to their happiness.

Giga Easter egg for Kim’s children

But who says Easter, also says chocolate. And Kim Kardashian saw things big to satisfy her children. Indeed, as seen in the other photos posted on his Instagram account, each member of the tribe had the chance to receive an XXL chocolate egg on his plate. To help them open them, each child received a small wooden hammer allowing them to break their egg and find what it contains inside. A moment of complicity which, it seems, delighted the little darlings who gave it their all to smash the eggs. But the adults weren’t forgotten as the Kardashian family had planned a big meal to celebrate Easter. A magnificent table had been set for the occasion, and each person also had the right to their huge chocolate egg. A moment of joy that allows you to forget the hassles of everyday life.

Indeed, since her separation from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has had to deal with many controversial statements on social networks. Despite everything, the young woman had confirmed that she wanted to remain on good terms with her ex-husband for the good of their children. “You just have to be there for them. Anyway, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids, so you know, I hate that it goes like this. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”she assured ABC.

Loading-widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free