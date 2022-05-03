Kim Kardashian arrived at the MET Gala with the suit that Marilyn Monroe used to sing to Kennedy

TV star and businesswoman kim kardashian arrived tonight, Monday, on the red carpet of the MET Gala with the dress that the movie star Marilyn Monroe used in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to the then president of the United States, John F. Kennedy.

As revealed by Kardashian in an Instagram Live of Vogue magazine, when she tried on the dress for the first time it did not help her, but she decided to lose weight in order to achieve it.

“The dress arrived with security personnel and when I measured it it did not close, it did not work for me. It is a suit that is 60 years old. But I decided to lose weight and in two weeks I lost 16 pounds.said Kardshian, who arrived accompanied by her current partner, the comedian Peter Davidson.

In addition to losing weight, the socialite dyed her blonde hair and wore it shaved. She was the last to arrive at the gala to make her grand entrance.

The dress originally cost $12,000. It was so tight that Monroe had to have it sewn up when she was wearing it on May 19, 1962, to sing at a fundraiser at Madison Square Garden.

Monroe passed away three months later. It has been known as the “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress ever since.

In this edition, in addition to Kim, the rest of her sisters paraded, Khloé Y kourtney kardashianas well as Kylie Y Kendall Jenner.

Spanish singer Rosalia (Evan Agostini)

The model Karlie Elizabeth Kloss (Evan Agostini)

The model Kendall Jenner (Evan Agostini)

Actress Danai Gurira (Evan Agostini)

The model Gigi Hadid (Evan Agostini)

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (Evan Agostini)

khloe kardashian (Evan Agostini)

Kylie Jenner (Evan Agostini)

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss (Evan Agostini)

Actress Mj Rodríguez with designer Jeremy Scott (Evan Agostini)

Rapper Cardi B (Evan Agostini)

Drummer Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Evan Agostini)

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny in his first invitation to the Met Gala (Evan Agostini)

Actress Tessa Thompson (Evan Agostini)

The musician and composer Questlove (Evan Agostini)

The model Hailey Bieber (Evan Agostini)

Actress and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (Evan Agostini)

The model Winnie Harlow (Evan Agostini)

Actress Nicola Coughlan from the series Bridgerton (Evan Agostini)

Elon Musk (Evan Agostini)

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan (Evan Agostini)

Singer Billie Eilish (Evan Agostini)

Chris Jenner (Evan Agostini)

Actress Claire Danes and actor Hugh Dancy (Evan Agostini)

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (Evan Agostini)

Singer Joe Jonas with his wife, actress Sophie Turner (Evan Agostini)

Actor Riz Ahmad (Evan Agostini)

The model Caroline Trentini (Evan Agostini)

Actress Emma Stone (Evan Agostini)

Actor Ansel Elgort (Evan Agostini)

Theater producer Jordan Roth (Evan Agostini)

Music producer and drummer Anderson Paak (Evan Agostini)

Actress Michelle Yeoh (Evan Agostini)

tennis player venus williams (Evan Agostini)

Puerto Rican actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who this year is co-host of the gala, along with his wife Vanessa Nadal. (Evan Agostini)

Singer Shawn Mendes (Evan Agostini)

soccer player Amy Griffin (Evan Agostini)

Singer Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung (Evan Agostini)

Amber Valletta and Charlotte Tilbury (Evan Agostini)

Actor Kieran Culkin (Evan Agostini)

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer (Evan Agostini)

Actress and producer Mindy Kaling (Evan Agostini)

Singer Janelle Monae (Evan Agostini)

Ashton SandersActor (Evan Agostini)

Olympic snowboarding medalist Chloe Kim (Evan Agostini)

Renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, and Samuelle Leibovitz (Evan Agostini)

Priscilla Presley (Evan Agostini)

Actress Blake Lively, hostess of the gala with her husband, Ryan Reinolds, arrived in a Versace dress. (Evan Agostini)

After posing for the first time upon arrival at the gala, actress Blake Lively stunned when she transformed her signature Versace dress into another “look” before the eyes of fans. (Evan Agostini)

Singer Kacey Musgraves (Evan Agostini)

The editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and organizer of the gala, Anna Wintour. (Evan Agostini)

Janice Bravo (Evan Agostini)

Franklin Leonard (Evan Agostini)

Actress Phoebe Dynevor from the famous Netflix series “Bridgerton” (Charles Sykes)

Actress Vanessa Hudgens (The Associated Press)

Emma Chamberlin (Evan Agostini)

La La Anthony (Evan Agostini)

kaia gerber model (Evan Agostini)

Film director and photographer Autumn de Wilde (Evan Agostini)

Singer Jon Batiste (Evan Agostini)

melissa king (Evan Agostini)

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz (Evan Agostini)

Actress Rachel Brosnahan (Evan Agostini)

Actress Cynthia Erivo (Evan Agostini)

Actress Gemma Chan (Evan Agostini)

Julianne Moore attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini)

Alicia Keys singer (Evan Agostini)

Actress Glenn Close (Evan Agostini)

Actor Hugh Jackman with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness (Evan Agostini)

Hillary Clinton (Evan Agostini)

For this year, the concept of the MET red carpet is “Gilded Glamor”, which refers to a time in the history of the United States where the fashion of the upper echelons of American society was quite opulent.

According to the Spanish edition of Vogue, this is a rather ironic term used by the author Mark Twain in his work “The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today”. Twain’s work is a satire on the greed and corruption that society experienced, in addition, it explains in detail the reflection of the new fortunes amassed thanks to means such as the railway, the gold rush and describes a lifestyle where appearances They are the only thing that matter.