Kim Kardashian arrived on TikTok with her daughter North West

L“last celebrity to land on Tik Tok And Kim Kardashian and led North West with her!

The 41-year-old star opened an account with her eldest daughter, who is eight years old, and you find him on the platform with the name @kimandnorth.

There are already about ten videos loaded, recorded during the Thanksgiving which fell yesterday, November 25th. Mom and daughter organizing a spa day with products from Kylie Jenner, dance on “Easy on Me” from Adele, take a ride on the golf cart.

In one of the clips, it also appears Penelope Disick, North West cousin and BFF and daughter of Kourtney Kardashian. And in another video some pieces of clothing from North’s father’s brands are shown, Kanye “Ye” West , with its “Power” as its soundtrack.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – getty images

A divorce is currently underway between Kim Kardashian and Ye (the new name of Kanye West): the reality star had filled out the divorce papers by the rapper last February. They had four children: besides North, there are Saint, 5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old and Psalm 2 years.

Meanwhile Kim Kardashian for about a month would be dating comedian Pete Davidson.

ph: getty images