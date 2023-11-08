Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham, More Wear Sheer for Swarovski x Skims – WWD

Nina Westervelt for WWD

The dominance of transparent dressing was on display at Swarovski’s New York City flagship opening on Tuesday, where celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham and Kristen Noel Crawley went for transparent looks.

The opening of the Swarovski store also celebrated the crystal maker’s collaboration with Kardashian Skims.

Celebrities, influencers and editors gathered at Skim’s Fifth Avenue flagship — many wearing clothes from the Skims x Swarovski collaboration. The party kicked off with an opening set by Blonde:ish, with Kardashian taking the lead in a SKIMS x Swarovski sleeveless halter top and matching skirt that gave the impression of broken glass.

Here, WWD takes a look at some of the standout transparent looks from the soiree.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

As a woman of the moment, Kardashian wore a sheer crystal top with a matching crystal-embellished skirt. She completed her outfit with clear heels.

kristen noel crawley

kristen noel crawley

Beauty entrepreneur Kristen Noel Crawley wore a Barbiecore pink sheer ensemble, including a Skims x Swarovski bra and underwear, layered under a maxidress. She paired the ensemble with pointed-toe pink velvet heels.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey

Indian actress Ananya Panday opted for a more reserved look in a blue ruched turtleneck dress with transparent panel detail paired with a SKIMS x Swarovski body chain. She completed her ensemble with gleaming silver pointed heels.

ashley graham

ashley graham

Acclaimed model Ashley Graham arrived in a bra and underwear from the collaboration, layered under a sheer mesh dress. Graham also wore statement hoop earrings and a Swarovski crystal necklace. She completed her look with Swarovski crystal studded heeled sandals.

indya moore

indya moore

“Pose” actress Indya Moore’s look for the Swarovski flagship opening walks the line between old Hollywood glamor and modern edge. The actress wore a transparent crystal maxidress with a SKIMS x Swarovski body chain and Swarovski crystal earrings, rings and a bracelet. She completed the look with a white faux fur coat, Swarovski crystal-studded heeled sandals and a nude clutch bag.