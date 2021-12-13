Kim Kardashian asks a judge to remove ex-husband West’s last name

The celebrity filed legal documents to become a single woman and to delete the ex-spouse’s last name from her name. With the initials KWK had signed numerous brands she had launched

Kim Kardashian has asked to become legally single and give up her ex-husband’s last name, requiring a judge to have West removed from her name.

The celeb has presented the documents in which she signs that she wants to turn the page in all respects, eliminating even from her name the amorous past that has now ended.

The famous American businesswoman, actress and model has thus taken a further step forward in the divorce process.

She is 41 and he is 44, Kim and Kanye have remained on good terms but have said goodbye when it comes to matters of the heart. She for sure, he with some second thoughts (as his latest statements, even in music, would suggest).

In the last period there is no peace for the Los Angeles registry workers: Kim Kardashian asks to delete that West from her name while Kanye in mid-October had his name changed and his surname removed, officially becoming Ye. In short, double shifts at the registry office in LA due to the former American coat of arms most loved by gossip.

The founder of SKIMS on Friday December 10 presented the legal papers to go back to being “simply” the Kardashian we knew over ten years ago (she and Kanye / Ye have been together for more than a decade).

The US site reported the news TMZ, always well informed about the stars and stripes gossip.

We recall that Kim Kardashian used the initials KKW in many brands she inaugurated, including her make-up and perfume lines.

If the judge who gets the final verdict agrees to remove the Old West (!) From the Kim dynasty, then the star will take back her “maiden” name, which is Kimberly Noel Kardashian. Let’s hope no one has got her new married name tattooed otherwise it will be painful (laser to erase that offending W).