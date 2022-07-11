Kim Kardashian asks Pete Davidson to take a shower with her in the trailer

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is getting steamy.

In a trailer for the second season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the Skims founder asks the “Saturday Night Live” alum if he’d like to take a shower with her.

“Baby, do you want to take a shower with me real quick?” she asks in front of a shocked Khloé Kardashian.

In response, Davidson, 28, quickly throws down his phone and rushes over to join his girlfriend, 41.

The swap marks the comedian’s first on-camera appearance on the reality TV series.

During the Season 1 finale, the ‘King of Staten Island’ star could be heard making a quirky joke about Kim’s vagina.

“Pete, come here, you need to meet Paxy. Paxy worked with me as audio [for] 14 years after “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. She knows everything about me. She probably saw my vagina,” Kim said in her confessional.

Davidson cheekily responded, asking, “More than me?”

“Neither do you,” Kim retorted with a huge grin on her face. “But she probably saw it.”

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian offers Pete Davidson a risque proposition in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 trailer.
Hulu

Ahead of the launch of the first season in April, the Skkn founder told Variety that she didn’t film with her beau.

“I don’t object to it. That’s just not what he does,” she said at the time, adding that he’d probably be open to it (which he clearly was now that he’s on the show) .

Pete Davidson and Khloe Kardashian
This is the first time the “SNL” alum has appeared on camera on the show.
Hulu

But a source told Page Six that Davidson’s loved ones advised him against appearing on the family show.

“His career took off, why does he need this?” a source noted. “It’s a sure way to kill the relationship. Getting involved in the show decimates every man.

Pete Davidson walking behind Kim Kardashian.
Davidson, 28, ran off to join his girlfriend in the shower.
Hulu

However, a second source denied that people were telling Davidson not to participate.

“He doesn’t feel any pressure to be on the show,” the insider shared. “The people around him either. If he happens to be on the show, it happens.

Season 2 of “The Kardashians” premieres September 22, 2022 on Hulu.

