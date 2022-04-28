Kim Kardashian at the heart of a new scandal because of her navel!

Nothing is going well for Kim Kardashian! A new scandal tarnishes its image. According to Internet users, she would have photoshopped her navel.

Kim Kardashian is once again at the heart of yet another controversy. On the Web, Internet users have accused of having retouched… her navel. Stung to the quick, the businesswoman therefore wanted to answer them. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian is on all fronts

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is a versatile woman! After unleashing passions with his show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”the star has – then – multiplied the projects to the delight of his fans.

For example, Kris Jenner’s daughter won over the crowds with her countless brands. Thanks to them, the main interested party has also become a billionaire!

Born hardworking, the influencer has not finished impressing us. On a daily basis, Kim Kardashian constantly makes the A international media.

It must be said that his private life is far from being a long calm river. After several years of love with Kanye WestKourtney’s sister has yet recorded her divorce with the latter.

The duo hadn’t been on the same wavelength for a while. In private, the interpreter of “Famous” would also have made their entourage live a real hell.

So to protect their four children, Kim Kardashian would have decided to end their marriage. But in recent months, the rapper has had the merit of making headlines because of his escapades.

As claimed by many tabloids, the ex-companion of Amber Rose would have a hard time accepting that Kim Kardashian has so quickly rebuilt his life with Pete Davidson. Alongside the comedian is on a little cloud… The proof!

Lively controversy because of… a navel

No one would have bet on this couple. But Kim Kardashian did Pete Davidson in the skin !

In addition, his darling would also have met his children… To the chagrin of Kanye West. “I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan to spend a lot of time with them,” entrusted the icon in the columns of Good Morning America.

But also : “Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very satisfied. It’s such a good feeling to just be at peace.” If the duo is inseparable, Pete Davidson should not appear in his new show called “The Kardashians”.

According to Page Six, his entourage would have warned him about this. “His career is taking off…Why would he need to do this”said an insider to our colleagues.

But also : “Before Pete met Kim, no one knew what he was doing with his time.” For her part, Kim Kardashian would like to honor their romance in her new program.

But lately, she also had to face a new controversy! And it’s not related to their relationship…

Like many public figures, Stormi’s aunt pay close attention to their image. This week, netizens accused her of touching up her navel in one of her latest Instagram snaps. For them, the star had a non-existent umbilicus…

“Guys, seriously! It’s so stupid! Do you really think I photoshopped my navel? »was surprised Kim Kardashian in her story.

In the process, she also promoted the new collection of her brand SKIMS intended for those ” who are complexed by their navel. You’re welcome “