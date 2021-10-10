Kim Kardashian attended the SNL After Party with Chloe, Chris Jenner and Scott Dysick.

After debuting as a guest on the KIM Kardashian show, Chloe attended the Saturday night live show with mom Chris Jenner and Scott Dixie.

Kim, 40, did not block the live broadcast because she was making fun of herself, with Photoshop allegations surrounding the former Kanye West and his family.

Kim Kardashian stuns in a hot pink jumpsuit for Saturday Night Live After Party Credit: Getty Images – Getty

6 Chloe Kardashian gave her sister all the red dresses Credit: Splash

6 Kim’s mother Chris Jenner also attended the homecoming party with her daughters Credit: Splash

The model was stunned in a hot pink jumpsuit for a pink party, similar to the dress she wore during her opening monologue.

She came up with a strip of cloth that hugged the body with a line with feathers as large as she could.

The SKIMS founder finished her long dark hair with large diamond earrings and dropped them.

After the show, Kim’s family also celebrated with the star, including her mother Chris, 65, and sister Chloe, 37.

The two posed for a photo with Cory Gamble and Scott attacking weapons.

Chris and Cory fit into full-pack suits, while Chloe was alone in red, paired with skinny leather mini pants with a long jacket and heels.

Scott chemo pants, long-sleeved black shirt and North Face Waste for the evening.

Support Sisters

Earlier in the evening, Chloe and Kylie Jenner, 24, showed their support for their older sister as they tune in to the show.

“Yup!!!” in a video of Kylie filming Kim in the middle of a solo on her TV screen.

Kim shared a video of the show starting on her screen.

When good American founder Kim started his skate, he yelled on TV: “Woohoo! My Queen! “

He told his fans: “The more you play the better, the more you get. You play better ”.

No containment bag

Kim shocked fans with her open-mindedness on the show, digging into her famous family during the episode.

In his personal song, he criticized Kim Kanye’s failure of the presidential election: “I know we are divided as a nation, but I want America to unite.

“That’s why I am running… Friends, I am not running for the presidency. We can’t have 3 failed politicians in the family.

“I’m married to the best rapper of all time, not to mention America’s richest black man.

“We also have four wonderful children, which is why when I divorced him, the only thing that came out was his personality.”

He also targeted his sisters and said, “They are more than that reference photo that shows my sister their plastic surgeon.”

Not “Diva”

According to an insider, the mother of four was a pleasant addition to the night cast, Kim Kim was training intensely for the NBC variety show and was not a “diva”.

At that point they left: “Kim came early every day and there were only a few with her.

“No entourage, no drama. The actors are angry with her. They were expecting a diva and she was not available ”.

Production sources close to SNL said the call times for the crew from Monday were five in the morning.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Alam filmed a gruesome scene at 10pm on Friday before his big debut on Saturday night.

After a round of crispy cream donuts, she filmed herself pounding herself in front of the camera in a short clip at 2.22am, writing “Settle Still”.

You! The star called it a day at 3.16am, marking the moment with a photo of her in black boots.

“It’s a conclusion! From 5.30 to 3.16 ”, wrote the TV star in her Instagram story.

“I was so impressed with the weekly SNL cast and crew! Great respect.”

Kim is said to have received advice from professional comedians such as Ellen DeGeneres, 63, Amy Schumer, 40, and Dave Chappell, 48.

He worked to deliver his funny lines, humorous tempo, and opening monologue.

Some obstacles

A source close to the star had previously provided information on what is to be expected of Kim’s debut in the hit comedy series The Sun.

According to Insider, the SNL writers were “impressed” by how “they were ready to make fun of themselves.”

The source added: “They didn’t know how to control the jokes about his personal life. But when it came to her in person, she told me not to stop them.

“She had heard everything about herself before, so she didn’t feel anything.”

However, the whistleblower accused Kim of “giving restrictions” when it came to writing about her ex-husband.

Kim has banned any jokes aimed at her sister Chloe and any alleged jokes about photoshopping on social media.

“She told them to give up on anything related to Chloe’s body or her boyfriend’s fraud scandals, but everything else was fair play,” she concluded.

6 Scott Disik showed support for Kim at the party after wearing chemo pants Credit: Getty Images – Getty

6 Kim unearthed her famous family, including Kanye’s presidential election, during her solo career Credit: NBC

6 The actors who said Kim wasn’t a “diva” liked her Credit: Getty Images – Getty

