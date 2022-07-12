Kim Kardashian attentive mother: this prohibition that she imposes on her daughter North, 9 years old

On June 21, Kim Kardashian is on the show “Today”. An opportunity for the reality TV star to reveal the limits she imposed on North, her 9-year-old daughter, on social networks.

Kim Kardashian, 41, has beautiful be the queen of social networksit does not mean thatshe leaves too much freedom to her daughter, North West, barely 9 years old. On the show”Today“, Tuesday, June 21, the star of reality tv Keeping up with the Kardashians revealed thatshe now shares a TikTok account with her daughter since November 25, 2021. Kim Kardashian also explained, thatin agreement with her ex-husbandKanye West, 45, they made the decision togive a cell phone to their daughter for Christmas. In this way, North West will be able to always communicate with parents.

However, parents Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ensure that North West does not have no access to social networks from his phone. At the microphone of Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Kim Kardashian did not hesitate to specify that ithe famous gadget had access to wifi. “You know, it has games on it and fun creative stuff. But not really any social media apps Or other” she indicated. On this subject, the star confided that she was not “ready to discuss social networks with her daughter“, as the magazine reports She. Remarks to which Kim Kardashian added that North West “was still too young for that“.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: very straddling the education of their daughter North West, 9 years old

In December 2021, 9-year-old North West had launched a live on TikTok alone when she did not have permission from her mother, Kim Kardashian. For the occasion, the granddaughter of Kris Jenner had offered a guided tour of his home, to the delight of its subscribers. Kanye West’s daughter even had filmed his mother in pajamas until she asks him to stop.

This video immediately makes Kanye West react who was not happy at all. “AS THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, I NEED TO KNOW WHAT TO DO FOR MY DAUGHTER WHO WAS PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL?“, posted rapper Ye on his Instagram account last February, lashing out at his ex-wife. In her defense, Kim Kardashian replied that she “did their best to protect their daughter while allowing him to express his creativity.“