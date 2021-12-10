Kim Kardashian + Balenciaga: the passion continues

Kim Kardashian + Demna Gvasalia

It’s hard to find a Balenciaga fan more passionate than Kim Kardashian right now. In recent weeks, the founder of the underwear brand Skims has shown off a series of looks by Demna Gvasalia that have driven Instagram crazy. And the last one, in particular, kicked off the holiday season in a big way.

The black sequin dress

The entrepreneur, 41 years old and mother of four children, with the post titled “Balenci Baby” staged a photo shoot at home, wearing a amazing black dress of sequins with train from the house’s spring summer 2022 collection (look 5 to be exact). Paired with black ski goggles, spandex leggings, pointed boots and a maxi ring, Kim’s dress garnered millions of likes in a matter of hours.

The other eccentric outfits by Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian joins a crowd of celebrities who have ushered in this party season with ultra-glamorous looks – see Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham for example. It is worth noting that some of Kim Kardashian’s most striking dresses are also signed by Balenciaga (such as the hot pink outfit she wore for her debut on the famous American TV show. Saturday Night Live or the one, which went viral, which covered her from head to toe to end with a dovetail train, from the latest Met Gala). We can therefore only imagine what Kim + Demna will still have in store for these holidays.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com