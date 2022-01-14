Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer like the famous father (who defended Oj Simpson): “He would be proud of me”

You will not see it on the university benches, in lectures in the law faculty, but this does not mean that Kim Kardashian is not studying with the same dedication as any other student. Using a special licensed procedure in California, the reality TV star is studying to become a lawyer by attending a law firm, assisted and led by two lawyers. And after months of silent work, away from the cameras, Kim was able to announce a first huge victory: she passed the barrier exam, the first step towards graduation. Only 20% of students pass this exam commonly known as the baby bar exam, which is a restricted version of the bar exam. Kim made no secret of having already tried the exam three times and having passed it on the fourth attempt. But via tweet she did not hide her joy: «I look in the mirror and I’m proud. It wasn’t easy and no one favored me. My father would be proud of me. ‘ 42-year-old Kim is the daughter of the well-known lawyer, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003, who defended Oj Simpson in the 1995 trial and obtained his acquittal.

MORE INFORMATION

In recent years, Kim has become interested in the US judicial system and its injustices as she pursued her well-known telecast and launched a line of beauty products and underwear. He had found a friendly ear in then-President Donald Trump, whose administration had pursued criminal justice reform. It was thanks to Kim’s intercession that an old woman in prison for life for non-violent crimes related to drug trafficking received a commutation from Trump and returned free. After becoming passionate about the plight of so many inmates trapped by overly severe sentences, Kim decided to study law. But because it is immensely popular, and paparazzi flocks everywhere you set foot, you have applied for the private practice system that California has devised for such cases.