When we talk about versatile ‘hair looks’, the name Kim Kardashian might come to mind. Since rocking her classic ultra-long black bob (which she usually pairs with extensions), Kim K has tried a wide variety of hairstyles and colors, proving that she’s great when it comes to her hair. So she is not afraid to take risks.

Being in the beauty industry, Kim is a style reference for many and it comes as no surprise that we want to recreate her look. Now, the Skims founder has left her long hair behind to sport a versatile and casual look without losing out on the elegance and style.

Photo: Instagram. @Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian bids goodbye to her long hair and debut look

On Monday, the 42-year-old businesswoman surprised fans around the world with a new look after appearing in a video for her brand Skims on Instagram as part of its latest push-up bra campaign. In this video we saw that Kim Kardashian says goodbye to her long hair.

It is a variant of the classic ‘bob’, the ‘blunt bob’. This is a unique and beautiful haircut that draws attention to your face by highlighting your features.

Kim wore her hair perfectly straight and polished, with a deep middle parting that definitely made her look sophisticated.

Photo: Instagram. @Kim Kardashian.

The cut had already started on Celebrity in late July. Plus, some of her followers couldn’t ignore the fact that she has hair similar to that of her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The ‘Blunt Bob’ Never Goes Out of Style

The ‘Blunt Bob’ is a ‘bob’ style haircut that, in contrast, is cut straight at chin height and slightly blunt to add movement.

It is characterized by its versatility and providing regenerative effects. Many celebrities choose it because it suits all hair types and all face types (one factor to consider for your face is whether the cut is at, below, or above jaw level). Similarly, while at it, you can make it as formal or as casual as you want: you can customize it with waves, perfectly straight, with or without bangs, etc.

All these reasons make the ‘blunt bob’ a perfect option for you if you don’t know which look to choose. This style is on-trend so far in 2023, so don’t be surprised if you keep seeing this cut for the rest of the year.

