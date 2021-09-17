Kim Kardashian: black leather look in New York and the Met

K.im Kardashian it’s black, starting with the look. The reason is not really known: the separation from her husband Kanye West, or simply a style makeup to catalyze attention? The fact is that the total black outfit from dominatrix worn to Met Gala 2021 to New York – but also those shown in the previous days on the streets of the Big Apple – leave no doubt.

Kim, total black in New York

She definitely got noticed, among a bevy of stars in sparkles, at the Met Gala 2021, arriving on the red carpet with a original look in black, signed Balenciaga, which immediately became chatted and viral on social media (to the sound of memes). Kim Kardashian’s outfit? A pair of tight-fitting socks boots (the legendary Knife of the Maison), a mini dress, a double train, gloves and a balaclava to cover the face and head. The star made her entrance along with a masked escort: the stylist Demna Gvasalia, creator of the anonymous – so to speak – ensemble, which covered every inch of her skin except her hair – a very long ponytail. In any case, it is difficult for anyone not to recognize it, even though it was totally hidden by the dress.

Black from head to toe

Climbing the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum in New York “incognito”, as only Kim Kardashian could do. In contrast to the latest Met Gala 2019 look, where the star wore a designer nude dress Thierry Mugler. But on the other hand, the choice of style (and personality) is not isolated, quite the contrary. In recent days, Kanye West’s ex-wife had already made headlines on the streets of New York Fashion Week, in a head-to-toe black leather look similar to aarmor.

The entrepreneur was spotted in an all-fetish outfit at the entrance to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, also by Gvasalia: a black leather trench coat presumably part of the spring summer 2019 collection by Vetements (the brand founded by the designer, who left in 2019), leather pants and the bag Hourglass metallic version signed instead Balenciaga. The face, once again, covered.

A few days earlier, Kim posted on her own Instagram profile another photo that portrayed her with a total black look very similar to that of the Met Gala 2021, but with an uncovered face and décolleté.

It’s still. Just two weeks ago, at the launch event held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta of the rapper’s latest album, Donda, Kim Kardashian showed up with a look very similar to the one worn at the Met Gala 2021: a total black Balenciaga second-skin effect jumpsuit, which revealed only the eyes and a long dominatrix braid. When the dress is a mood Kim asked for the divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple has 4 children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Salmo, 2. And there are also those who recently assumed that the two are back together. This is after seeing her in wedding dress (Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021/2022) in Chicago, during the performance of the ex-partner. Just before starting his very personal dark fashion show. Today, after this slew of total black looks, it is clear that Kim is still… black. But the sponsorship of Donda, one way or another, keep going.

