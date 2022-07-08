Kim Kardashian blacklisted by Elizabeth II for her jubilee? His cash response!

If she is an essential VIP of the most popular gala evenings and the biggest fashion shows around the world, the popularity of the socialite Kim Kardashian will not have been enough to silence the gossips. The 41-year-old American star has denied some rumors sweeping them away with the back of the hand. No, his request to attend the June 4th celebrations was not rejected ” speak Buckingham Palace and by the BBC. False information that made the cabbage of the tabloid press, particularly spread by The Mirror and The Daily Mailand on which the young woman wished to return in a long interview published in pace this Thursday, July 7. According to these tabloids, while she was staying in the United Kingdom alongside her companion pete davidsonthe ex-wife of Kanye West would have tried to obtain invitations to the famous concert of the Platinum Party at the Palace, in vain. The reality star today claims those allegations were just fake news. Lies that have particularly hurt her.

Organized on June 4 at Buckingham Palacethis extraordinary event during which members of the royal family took the floor, including the Prince Charles and his son Prince Williamcollected some 22,000 people, of which 10,000 bought a ticket open to the public. But the private invites, partly reserved for volunteers and charities, as well as members of the country’s armed forces, have been handpicked. However, as she stated on 3 June in Page SixKim Kardashian did never intended to attend the concert. The latter, barely remaining two days “on British soil, where his companion was shooting a film, had then denounced” a stupid statement » according to which she would have been removed from the guest list, overseen by the Palace and the BBC channel, which broadcast the event. Information then denied on June 3, by a source from theInsiderclose to the muse of Balenciaga.

Reality TV as a mirror

Hurt, Kim Kardashian attributes these rumors to her status as a reality TV star. A domain that is not ” not respected “, she explained this July 7 in the pages of the American magazine pace. “ I feel like I have to work harder to show you that I’m not the person you think “, added the mother of North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. which is defined as a ” underdog »constantly having to prove himself, then praised the merits of his show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Keeping up with the Kardashians). Broadcast since 2007, the series which follows the daily life of his famous family, continues to be a hit around the world. A success that comforts the ex-wife of Kanye West, and offers him the opportunity to control his image ” I think that’s also why I love doing reality TV — the chance to show people who I really am “, she concluded. His denial pushes today to reconsider the rumors ofa boycott from Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. This Wednesday, July 6, Kim Kardashian again proved that she had nothing to do with the validation of the British press, parading on the podium of the prestigious Balenciaga fashion showas a final snub to this press which, however, tirelessly feeds on its adventures.

Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.

Photo credits: Backgrid UK/ Bestimage